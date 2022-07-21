Is Australia doing enough to stop a foot and mouth disease outbreak?

Agriculture Ministry officials give vaccination to a cow during a campaign to prevent the spread of a the highly infectious foot-and-mouth disease at a farm in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Thousands of cattle are covered in blisters from highly infectious foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia, sounding the alarm for the country, its Southeast Asian neighbors and Australia. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Source: Firdia Lisnawati/AP