Is Australia doing enough to stop a foot and mouth disease outbreak?

Agriculture Ministry officials give vaccination to a cow during a campaign to prevent the spread of a the highly infectious foot-and-mouth disease at a farm in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Thousands of cattle are covered in blisters from highly infectious foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia, sounding the alarm for the country, its Southeast Asian neighbors and Australia. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Source: Firdia Lisnawati/AP
Published 21 July 2022 at 7:39pm
Presented by Debora Groake
Source: SBS News
Some politicians say a temporary border closure is needed to stop foot and mouth spreading from Indonesia to Australia.
Published 21 July 2022 at 7:39pm
Presented by Debora Groake
Source: SBS News
Share