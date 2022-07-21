SBS News In Depth

Is Australia doing enough to stop a foot and mouth disease outbreak?

SBS News In Depth

Indonesia Foot Mouth Explainer

Agriculture Ministry officials give vaccination to a cow during a campaign to prevent the spread of a the highly infectious foot-and-mouth disease at a farm in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Thousands of cattle are covered in blisters from highly infectious foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia, sounding the alarm for the country, its Southeast Asian neighbors and Australia. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Source: Firdia Lisnawati/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 July 2022 at 7:39pm
Presented by Debora Groake
Source: SBS News

Some politicians say a temporary border closure is needed to stop foot and mouth spreading from Indonesia to Australia.

Published 21 July 2022 at 7:39pm
Presented by Debora Groake
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A student at Yipirinya School in Alice Springs uses new technology to re-tell an ancient story (SBS).jpg

High-tech re-telling of an ancient Indigenous story

Theatre group in Papua New Guinea's Enga province uses storytelling to educate the community about key issues, including tribal violence

More than a dozen people killed in tribal violence in Papua New Guinea

Advocates says migrants and refugees face significant challenges accessing healthcare (SBS).jpg

WHO highlights healthcare challenges for migrants and refugees

SRI LANKA-POLITICS-UNREST-ECONOMY

Sri Lanka's newly-elected president faces daunting challenges