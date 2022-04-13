Labor leader holds first campaign rally, promising millions to bolster emergency medical care
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese acknowledges a nurse after delivering a speech at the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation on Day 3 of the 2022 federal election campaign Source: LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Meanwhile Australia has asked Solomon Islands not to sign a security pact with China, after the Pacific Minister met with Prime Minister Sogavare in Honiara.
Published 13 April 2022 at 7:31pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Tags
SHARE