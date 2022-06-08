New Reef conservation project blends Western science and Traditional Owner knowledge
This photo supplied by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) shows diseased corals at a reef in the Cairns/Cooktown on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, April 27, 2017. More than 90% of Great Barrier Reef coral surveyed in 2022 was bleached in the fourth such mass event in seven years in the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem, Australian government scientists said in its an annual report released late Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (N. Mattocks/GBRMPA via AP) Source: N. Mattocks/AP
Published 8 June 2022 at 7:36pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
Tags
The project hopes to use the best of millennias-old knowledge and modern science to address the increasing threats facing the Great Barrier Reef.
Published 8 June 2022 at 7:36pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
Tags
SHARE