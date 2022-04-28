SBS News In Depth

PM defends his government's economic record amid fears of rate rise

SBS News In Depth

ELECTION22 SCOTT MORRISON ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Prime Minister Scott Morrison drills a hole at Norship shipyard engineering facility on Day 18 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Cairns, in the seat of Leichhardt. Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 April 2022 at 6:47pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Tags
The Prime Minister is defending his government's economic record as inflation figures spark fears of an interest rate rise during the election campaign.
Published 28 April 2022 at 6:47pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Tags
PM defends his government's economic record amid fears of rate rise
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

It's a year since Sydney's shopping centres were this deserted

Restrictions may have gone - but COVID deaths have not

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressing a service in Jerusalem marking Holocaust Remembrance Day

Report finds big increase in anti-Semitism, including in Australia

Kuku Yalanji elder Daphne Naden (supplied).jpg

Plea for Government help after funeral insurance scheme for Indigenous people fails

UN Climate Jordan Desertification

Efforts to revitalise and restore dry land in Jordan