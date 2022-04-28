Prime Minister Scott Morrison drills a hole at Norship shipyard engineering facility on Day 18 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Cairns, in the seat of Leichhardt. Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
The Prime Minister is defending his government's economic record as inflation figures spark fears of an interest rate rise during the election campaign.
Published 28 April 2022 at 6:47pm
By Krishani Dhanji
PM defends his government's economic record amid fears of rate rise
