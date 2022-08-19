PM, victims' relatives respond to Bali bombmaker's potential early release

Atop a hill in Sydney's east, sits a permanent reminder of a painful memory for Paul Vanni. Carved into a stone memorial are six of his friends names, as part of a tribute to the Australians killed in the Bali bombings.
Published 19 August 2022 at 6:51pm
By Amelia Dunn
Source: SBS News
Umar Patek - said to be the bomb maker - was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for his role in the double suicide bombings in Bali’s Kuta district, killing 202 people including 88 Australians.
