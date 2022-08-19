SBS News In Depth

PM, victims' relatives respond to Bali bombmaker's potential early release

SBS News In Depth

Paul Vanni, Coogee Dolphins Sports Club President (SBS).jpg

Atop a hill in Sydney's east, sits a permanent reminder of a painful memory for Paul Vanni. Carved into a stone memorial are six of his friends names, as part of a tribute to the Australians killed in the Bali bombings.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2022 at 6:51pm
By Amelia Dunn
Source: SBS News
Tags
World

Umar Patek - said to be the bomb maker - was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for his role in the double suicide bombings in Bali’s Kuta district, killing 202 people including 88 Australians.

Published 19 August 2022 at 6:51pm
By Amelia Dunn
Source: SBS News
Tags
World
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Boy who completed six months of chemotherapy waits 27 hours in hallway of Box Hill hospital (Louise Milligan twitter).jfif

Triaged in tents - Australia's hospitals under strain

Linda Burney, Anthony Albanese and Nita Green visit Thursday Island (Nita Green Twitter).jfif

PM discusses climate change, Voice to Parliament during Torres Strait visit

ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STOCK

Inaugural Electric Vehicle Summit gears up national plan

Air Command Warrant Officer, Warrant Officer Fiona Grasby (centre), talks with senior enlisted personnel from the participating nations (RAAF).jpg

Major military exercises underway in Northern Territory