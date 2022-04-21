SBS News In Depth

Ramos-Horta victorious in Timor-Leste election

SBS News In Depth

Jose Ramos-Horta after casting his vote

Jose Ramos-Horta after casting his vote

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 April 2022 at 7:26pm
By Tys Ochiuzzi
Tags
Presidential challenger Jose Ramos-Horta has won Timor-Leste's runoff election.
Published 21 April 2022 at 7:26pm
By Tys Ochiuzzi
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Afghan women's football team (SBS).jpg

From living under the Taliban's control to a future in football

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott

Scott Morrison apologises for disability remark at debate

Foreign buyers now make 7.9 per cent of all new property sales, while below the long term average, is still at a near two year high, so what are the implications?

SBS On the Money: Foreign buyers return to Australian property

Anthony Albanese on day 11 of the election campaign

Leaders front up to key electorates after debate