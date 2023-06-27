Residents concerned over noise levels from new Badgerys Creek airport

WESTERN SYDNEY AIRPORT FLIGHTS

A supplied image obtained on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, of preliminary flight paths for the new Western Sydney Airport, that have been released, ahead of its scheduled opening in three years.. Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The much-anticipated flight paths for Australia's newest international airport have been released publicly. Experts say some residents living in a 20-kilometre stretch of land near the new airport at Badgerys Creek in Sydney's west will experience noise levels around 70 decibels once operations begin in late 2026.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Les Delaforce from Minderoo Foundation (NITV).jpg

First Nations investors shake up perceptions of Blak businesses

migraine (UnSplash).jpg

Study suggests wider use of BP medication to treat migraine, but sufferers aren't convinced

Health worker Nav Azadzoi (SBS).jpg

Victoria Police reject accusations of racial profiling over COVID breaches

OTM - Generic 3 (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: What you need to know this tax time