Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Residents concerned over noise levels from new Badgerys Creek airport
A supplied image obtained on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, of preliminary flight paths for the new Western Sydney Airport, that have been released, ahead of its scheduled opening in three years.. Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
The much-anticipated flight paths for Australia's newest international airport have been released publicly. Experts say some residents living in a 20-kilometre stretch of land near the new airport at Badgerys Creek in Sydney's west will experience noise levels around 70 decibels once operations begin in late 2026.
Share