SBS News in Easy English 21 March 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Deborah Groarke.





Tasmania looks set to follow the example of Victoria and bring in laws banning the Nazi salute.





The Tasmanian Liberal government was already going to table a bill this week that would outlaw the display of Nazi symbols in public.





Attorney-General Elise Archer says they are going to amend that bill to include a ban on the salute.





Victorian leaders have already banned the Nazi swastika symbol and have announced plans to also make it illegal to do the Nazi salute.





Greens leader Adam Bandt says the federal government is not paying attention to a new United Nations report that indicates the world is running out of time to address climate change.





The IPCC report says countries need to phase out coal and gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to the required level.





Mr Bandt says the Labor government keeps refusing to follow that advice.





"The government needs to decide. The government needs to listen to the United Nations Secretary General... Labor is giving the United Nations the middle finger by pressing on with opening coal and gas mines despite the very clear warning that this will lead to climate collapse."





A community meeting has been held in the New South Wales town of Menindee where there has been a mass fish death in the lower Darling River.





Residents have been given up to date information about the cleanup which is about to start for the river.





Assistant Police Commissioner Brett Greentree also says locals don't need to be worried about drinking water, because the supply has not been affected by the situation.





"The water supply which is via the treatment works in Menindee is monitored 24/7. I can confirm at this point in time that the water quality for the township is high quality."





A group of federal MPs and senators say they are deleting or deactivating the social media app TikTok.





Independent senator Jacqui Lambie says her office disabled TikTok a week ago.





Government Services Minister Bill Shorten has told Channel 9 his office is keeping their TikTok account, but he has deleted the app from his government devices.





"The government's reviewing all the social media platforms. The review is not yet in so there's no ban in place. As a personal decision I have taken the app off my particular government-issued phone."





The federal government has announced extra funding for support services for women and children affected by historic forced adoptions.





It has been ten years since the government apologised for forced adoptions.





The Australian Red Cross says it needs more people to come forward and donate blood and plasma.





Lifeblood Executive Director Cath Stone says their supplies are getting low.





She says the time between Good Friday and Easter Monday is especially critical.





"Easter is always a challenging time like every holiday for Lifeblood as many donors take a well-deserved break. But our patient need for blood products doesn't stop... Demand still remains at the highest levels we've seen in a decade."



