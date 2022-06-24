SBS News in Easy English 24 June 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English - a daily five minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.





My name is Marcus Megalokonomos.





A suspension of the electricity market has been lifted, from 2pm eastern on Friday afternoon.





The Australian Energy Market Operator -also known as AEMO - says it is possible to return to regular operation of the national electricity market.





Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen says authorities are seeing more normal electricity processes in place.





"We are pleased with progress. We managed to keep the lights on against considerable challenges over the last few weeks. We are pleased to see progress over the last 48 hours."





Australia's federal election period has officially ended.





The return of the writs to the governor-general means the next steps allow for parliamentary sittings.





The Australian Electoral Commission confirmed the procedural operation which happens after all the successful candidates at an election are declared.





Electoral commissioner Tom Rogers says it marks the completion of the most complex and challenging election in Australia's history.





The 47th Parliament will meet for the first time on July 26.





Elsewhere, Queensland is following other states in removing some of coronavirus restrictions including vaccine mandates for most workers.





Workers in schools, childcare, prisons and airports will no longer need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.





Mandates will also be removed for people visiting jails, aged care and disability facilities.





Mandates will still apply to workers in healthcare, hospital, aged and disability care facilities.





Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told the state’s parliament it will be up to individual employers if they wish to mandate vaccination.





"I pay tribute to the resilience of Queenslanders for the strength and response to this pandemic. we have stood shoulder to shoulder side by side. looking after each other through the worst of times."





The changes come into effect from 1am next Thursday 30th June.





The Victorian Government will have four new ministers following the resignations of four senior ministers, just a few months out from the state election.





Sport Minister Martin Pakula, Deputy Premier and Education Minister James Merlino, Health Minister Martin Foley and Police Minister Lisa Neville confirmed their resignations this morning.





Jacinta Allan is likely to become the state’s new Deputy Premier, with the Labor caucus expected to confirm her appointment tomorrow morning.





Premier Daniel Andrews also confirmed Mary-Anne Thomas will be health minister and Natalie Hutchins will be education minister.





Mr Andrews also says he’s very proud that more than half of his new leadership team will be made up of women.





"That is critically important to me. We have made some profound changes to make sure that women are safe in our state, that women are represented across government boards, courts and tribunals, and that government is so much better for making sure that 50 per cent of t he community are - at least 50 per cent of our ranks."





Overseas, and the United States Senate has passed a bipartisan gun safety bill, breaking nearly 30 years of no action on gun law reforms.





The US Senate passed the measure 65 to 33, and it will go back to the house.





If legislated, the bill would enhance background checks for prospective gun buyers ages 18 to 21, requiring juvenile records be checked for the very first time.





Afghanistan’s ambassador in exile to Australia says it will be difficult to coordinate aid efforts under the current Taliban regime.





The country has seen its deadliest earthquake in two decades, a magnitude 6.1 quake resulting in the death of more than 1,000 people with rescue teams still searching for survivors.





Wahidullah Waissi told S-B-S News the latest devastation adds a new layer of complexity to the country's already struggling economy, climate change concerns and food insecurity.





"The whole system has collapsed. So that is very difficult and that's why the number of casualities are increasing because people who are under the rubbles of mountains and stones, they are still there and need urgent support."



