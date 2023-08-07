SBS News in Easy English 7 August 2023

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm Greg Dyett.





Independent M-P Kate Chaney has introduced a bill designed to improve political transparency.





It proposes a host of changes, including revealing who is funding a political candidate, real-time disclosure of all political donations over one thousand dollars, as well as banning lies in political campaigns.





The bill also bans political donations from what Ms Chaney describes as social harm industries, such as tobacco, alcohol and gambling.





"Now you won't see this bill coming from the major parties. They are keen to maintain the status quo, protect their funding sources, and reduce political competition."





A Victorian state Labor party M-P is strongly denying an allegation of assault.





The M-P for Ringwood, Will Fowles, has been referred to the police over an alleged serious assault.





The alleged victim is yet to make a formal complaint to police.





Amnesty International, Afghan interpreters and Afghan women have called on the Australian government to do more to help Afghans escape the country on the two year anniversary of the Taliban takeover.





They say the Australian government needs to speed up the processing of humanitarian visa applications and condemn the human rights atrocities that are carried out by the Taliban in Afghanistan.





The New South Wales government is investing $5.8 million into providing housing for women and children across New South Wales who are fleeing domestic and family violence.





The funding will go towards the development of 11 units with services onsite to support those fleeing domestic violence.





At least four migrants have died and 51 others are missing after a migrant ship sank off Tunisia.





All migrants onboard were from sub-Saharan Africa.





Italy's coastguard says it has recovered two bodies and rescued 57 people off the southern island of Lampedusa.





It comes amid reports that more than 30 people were missing following two shipwrecks.





A passenger train has derailed in southern Pakistan killing at least 30 people and injuring 80, according to local media.





Around 10 cars derailed near a town in the southern province of Sindh 275 km from the country's largest city, Karachi.





A mural celebrating the Matildas has been unveiled at Sydney's Bondi Beach sea wall.





The mural was painted by internationally-acclaimed artist Danielle Weber.





Ms Weber says the painting took over 100 hours to complete.





She says it's an honour to celebrate the Matildas through this art.





"Their stories resonate with me. And I think what more than to create a beautiful mural to celebrate them. But I think it's a beautiful way to connect to the audience, to connect to their fans, and also to just inspire people across the country."



