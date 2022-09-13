SBS News In Depth

Thousands queue to see the Queen's coffin

The Royal Family Attend Vigil At St Giles' Cathedral

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: King Charles III, Prince Edward, Duke of Wessex, Princess Anne, Princes Royal and Prince Andrew, Duke of York hold a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II as members of the public walk past on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Queen’s four children attend to stand vigil over her coffin where it lies in rest for 24 hours before being transferred by air to London. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Published 13 September 2022 at 1:46pm
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News

The late Queen Elizabeth's the Second's coffin has made a grand procession through Edinburgh, temporarily laying to rest in St Giles' Cathedral. The Queen's children led the events honouring the monarch, including King Charles, who made his first address to the British and Scottish Parliaments.

