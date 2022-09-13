Thousands queue to see the Queen's coffin

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: King Charles III, Prince Edward, Duke of Wessex, Princess Anne, Princes Royal and Prince Andrew, Duke of York hold a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II as members of the public walk past on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Queen’s four children attend to stand vigil over her coffin where it lies in rest for 24 hours before being transferred by air to London. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images