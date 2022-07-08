UK, US reaffirm commitment to Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference at the Ukrainian Government Building in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 6, 2022. AAP Source: Niall Carson/PA
Published 8 July 2022 at 1:24pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Both the UK and US have reaffirmed their commitment to continue their support for Ukraine after the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Published 8 July 2022 at 1:24pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
SHARE