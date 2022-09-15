SBS News In Depth

Waterborne diseases ravage flood-displaced people in Pakistan

SBS News In Depth

Internally displaced flood-affected people take refuge at a makeshift camp in Dadu district of Sindh province (Getty)

Internally displaced flood-affected people take refuge at a makeshift camp in Dadu district of Sindh province (AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / -/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 September 2022 at 1:47pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Authorities in Pakistan are scrambling to deliver aid and save lives as the death toll from record-breaking floods is increased by waterborne diseases spreading among hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

Published 15 September 2022 at 1:47pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Waterborne diseases ravage flood-displaced people in Pakistan
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Lifeguards are seen close to a rip at Mermaid Beach, on the Gold Coast

Australia records worst year for drowning

FLOODS NSW

Many fear climate change will impact their lives

PETER DUTTON SHADOW CABINET

One year on, a new government and AUKUS subs still on track

RBA ECONOMICS PUBLIC HEARING

RBA boss warns on rates and wages