Waterborne diseases ravage flood-displaced people in Pakistan
Internally displaced flood-affected people take refuge at a makeshift camp in Dadu district of Sindh province (AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / -/AFP via Getty Images
Published 15 September 2022 at 1:47pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Authorities in Pakistan are scrambling to deliver aid and save lives as the death toll from record-breaking floods is increased by waterborne diseases spreading among hundreds of thousands of displaced people.
Published 15 September 2022 at 1:47pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share