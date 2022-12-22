Take a look back at some of the most moving stories of 2022

Pride, sadness, joy, anger - 2022 was a year full of emotion.





There were many tough times for the mob but also moments of achievement and Black excellence.





Take a look back at how the year unfolded and some of its most iconic moments below.



The former Coalition govt buys up the use of the Aboriginal Flag

Back in January, the former Coalition government secured a copyright transfer for the Aboriginal Flag — negotiating a $20.05 million deal with Luritja artist and land rights activist Harold Thomas.





Mr Thomas designed the flag in 1971. It was first flown in Adelaide on National Aborigines Day that year.





Now, the flag follows the same protocols as the Australian national flag, where its use is free but it must be treated with respect and dignity.





The flag again made headlines when the NSW government decided it would replace the state flag atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge, following a five-year push spearheaded by Kamilaroi woman Cheree Toka .



Ash Barty wins the Australian Open, and then retires

The victorious Ash Barty. Source: Getty / Getty Images AsiaPac What a monumental year for Ngarigo woman Ash Barty.





In January, she claimed her third grand slam title after defeating Danielle Collins to win the Australian Open for the first time.





And, who could forget the iconic photograph taken after her win - with fellow legends Cathy Freeman and Evonne Goolagong-Cawley.



Barty became the first Australian woman to win the home tournament since Chris O'Neil in 1978.





A couple months later, Barty shocked the sporting world when she announced her retirement at the top of her game.





But she is still killing it - she has since married longtime partner Garry Kissick , released a range of children's books , and her own powerful biography where she speaks of racism and her identity, and she also claimed the NAIDOC Person of the Year award.





Solid !



Man wrongly named Cleo Smith abductor reaches settlement with Channel 7

In February, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Western Australia ruled in favour of Nyamal man Terrance Flowers, after he brought a defamation claim against Channel Seven .





In 2021, the network wrongly identified Mr Flowers as the abductor of four-year-old Cleo Smith in television and online reports. They replied via their website but the damage had been done.





"Thank you for the support from the lawyers ... and all the Aboriginal people out there," he said after the settlement.



Terrance Flowers thanked everyone for their support after settling a defamation claim against Channel 7 Credit: Ngaarda Media

Geelong boy goes viral for his deadly dancing

Three-year old Mundarra Edwards has gone viral for his shake-a-leg. Source: Supplied In April, our social media feeds were filled with cuteness and pride as we saw young Mundarra Edwards go viral for his shake-a-leg .





Rocking velcro Adidas with boomerangs in hand, three-year-old Mundarra busted out some moves on the pavement on the way home from daycare.





But that wasn't the only time we say our young ones standing strong in their culture.



The four-year-old proudly declaring her identity at daycare

Audrey with her mum Amanda. Source: Supplied / NITV/Supplied This year, and at just four years old, Audrey Worrigal is already teaching her classmates about Aboriginal history and culture .





Audrey, who is a Gooniyandi, Kija, Baard and Wardandi, is always proud to share the Aboriginal flag with others.





In June, her mother Amanda Sibosado took a photo of a drawing Audrey did while at daycare in Perth and shared it on Twitter — in less than 24 hours it had over 6,000 likes and hundreds of retweets.





That's because when Audrey was given a union jack colouring-in template, she decided to draw over it and outline the Aboriginal flag.



Linda Burney sworn in as Minister for Indigenous Australians

Wiradjuri woman Linda Burney becomes the first Aboriginal woman to hold the position of Minister for Indigenous Australians Source: Getty / Getty Images / NITV In May of this year, Linda Burney became the first Aboriginal woman and the second First Nations person to serve as Indigenous affairs minister .





She also took the lead on enshrining an Indigenous voice to parliament in Australia's constitution.





Ms Burney has a long relationship with NITV, and just months ago sat with the news team for a yarn about her life, where she reflected on her school days and being made to feel ashamed of her Aboriginality .



Flags flank new Prime Minister's debut

After Labor's win in the election, the newly elected Government installed mounts for both the Aboriginal Flag and the Torres Strait Islander Flag in the 'blue room' — where parliamentary press conferences are held.





The move saw Anthony Albanese hold his first presser as PM flanked by the pair. While it was a small gesture, it was certainly noticed far and wide. Many praised the optics, while others ran him down over it.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives to speak to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP Weeks later, Greens leader Adam Bandt had the Australian flag removed from the background of his press conference, at Sydney's Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices.





Plenty of people got their jocks in a knot over it, and following the move, his colleague, Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe appeared on The Project to discuss it.





During the program, Waleed Aly came under fire for the heated interview with Ms Thorpe where he accused her of ceding her sovereignty.





“The Australian flag does not represent me or my people. It represents the colonisation of these lands and it has no permission to be here. There’s been no consent, there’s been no treaty," she said.



First Nations activist and model stuns Met Gala crowd

Quannah Chasinghorse attends The 2022 Met Gala. Source: Getty / Getty Images North America In May, Indigenous model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse ROCKED the Met Gala red carpet for the second year running.





The 20-year-old Hän Gwich'in and Native American Oglala Lakota woman has cultural ties to Canada, Alaska and South Dakota.





Turning heads, Chasinghorse paid homage to her ancestors with her outfit.



Blak Douglas wins 2022 Archibald Prize

Douglas said it was "a major historic win." Source: Supplied / Supplied: AGNSW, copyright Blak Douglas Sydney-based artist and musician Blak Douglas took out the $100,000 dollar top prize at the 2022 Archibald portrait competition.





With his win, Douglas became the second Aboriginal artist to claim the Archibald Prize in the competition's 101 year history.





The Dhungatti man won for his portrait of Karla Dickens, a fellow artist based on Bundjalung Country.





The painting, titled 'Moby Dickens', depicts the Wiradjuri woman standing knee-deep in the devastating Lismore floods from earlier this year, a hardened expression clouding her face as storm clouds threaten from above.





"I’m elated to be the first New South Wales First Nations artist to have won with a painting of a New South Wales First Nations artist," Douglas said.



Tony Armstrong takes out Logie for outstanding new talent

Graham Kennedy Award Most Popular New Talent Tony Armstrong. Source: Getty / Getty Images AsiaPac In June, former AFL player and TV presenter Tony Armstrong took home the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at the 62nd TV Week Logie Awards.





The award recognises a new talent in an Australian program who has gained popularity in their first major television role.





On the night, the former host of NITV's Yokayi Footy thanked ABC News Breakfast's producers for giving him a chance and the National Indigenous Radio Service for sealing his fate as the first Indigenous play-by-play caller on commercial radio.





Armstrong has continued to make headlines since, often speaking up on Aboriginal issues on his morning platform. Most recently, the ABC got the police involved after he was targeted with a hateful email.



Pauline Hanson slammed for walking out on Acknowledgement of Country

In July, Pauline Hanson angrily left the Senate chamber during the opening Acknowledgement of Country after dismissing its validity.





At the time, president Sue Lines acknowledged the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people as Traditional Custodians of the Canberra area and paid respect to Elders past and present at the opening of the sitting.





Senator Hanson interjected, yelling "No, I won't and never will", before exiting the chamber.





Lidia Thorpe later called her on it, saying it was disrespectful and ignorant.



The Acknowledgement of Country - too strong for you Pauline. Source: AAP

Legendary songman Uncle Archie Roach passes away

Legendary Gunditjamara and Bundjalung songman and storyteller Archie Roach passed away in July this year .





His family shared the heartbreaking news in a statement by his sons Amos and Eban.



Uncle Archie Roach passed away at the age of 66. Source: AAP "Archie passed, surrounded by his family and loved ones, at Warrnambool Base Hospital after a long illness," it read.





"Archie wanted all of his many fans to know how much he loves you for supporting him along the way."





While the beautiful songman has left us, his legacy will continue to live on. No doubt many of us have been playing Charcoal Lane ever since his passing.





In November there was also a touching tribute to Roach , when Yorta Yorta teenager Breanna Lee Wilson performed his much-loved 'Took The Children Away' on Australia's Got Talent, while a state funeral was held earlier this month in Melbourne.



Quaden Bayles stars in a Hollywood blockbuster film

Murri 11-year-old Quaden Bayles looking at home amongst the glitz and glamour of the red carpet. Source: NITV / NITV Rising star, Quaden Bayles, snagged a small part in director George Miller's blockbuster 'Furiosa', a prequel to his wildly successful Mad Max series.





The youngster said he was floored by the offer of the role, which Miller said was "significant".





"I can't believe I'm in Mad Max! My brother was the one that showed it [to me], it blew my mind.





"I was a bit scared, but I love it. I love the movie, and I love working with George Miller. It's a really great job for me, because of what I have been through. I really love acting."



Senator Lidia Thorpe makes international headlines after 'colonising Queen' oath

Lidia Thorpe raises her arm during her swearing-in ceremony in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP In August, Victorian Greens senator Lidia Thorpe made a defiant and powerful gesture in parliament.





During the swearing-in ceremony, Ms Thorpe approached the dispatch box with her fist raised, in a symbolic gesture of Blak resistance.





When asked to declare her allegiance to the monarch, Ms Thorpe inserted the word 'colonising' before Queen Elizabeth's title .





The senator said being made to retake the oath of allegiance to the monarch was akin to "kneeling before the coloniser".



Beloved Elder Uncle Jack Charles passes away

Uncle Jack Charles died surrounded by family at Royal Melbourne Hospital. Source: Supplied Beloved star of stage and screen, Uncle Jack Charles passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in September.





In a statement, his family stated that the 79-year-old legend had suffered a stroke, before passing away at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.





"We are so proud of everything he has achieved in his remarkable life."





"May he be greeted by his Ancestors on his return home."



The woman who stopped Hollywood: Sacheen Littlefeather

At the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather refuses the award for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando. Source: Getty / Bettmann via Getty In 1973, Apache and Yaqui actress Sacheen Littlefeather became the first Native American woman to stand onstage at the Academy Awards.





She attended the ceremony at the request of actor Marlon Brando, after he declined his own invitation.





On the night, Littlefeather declined Brando's 1973 Academy Award for The Godfather on his behalf in an indelible protest of Hollywood's portrayal of Native Americans.





Littlefeather died of breast cancer in October this year . She was 75.





In June of this year, Littlefeather was presented with a statement of apology , signed by former Academy President David Rubin. He said the abuse Littlefeather endured at The Oscars "was unwarranted and unjustified".





He apologised for her treatment on that night, which resulted in Littlefeather "being professionally boycotted, personally attacked and harassed, and discriminated against for the last 50 years."



Protests against Queen Elizabeth 'Day of Mourning'

Aboriginal activist Wayne Wharton and WAR protesters burn an Australian flag in Brisbane. Source: AAP / Russell Freeman In September, thousands of protesters marched the streets of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra in opposition to the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth, and "racist colonial imperialism."





The Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR) organised the National Day of Protest in response to the government's swift action to declare the one-off public holiday.





Meanwhile, at Canberra's Parliament House the likes of politicians and ambassadors gathered to commemorate Queen Elizabeth.



Mulga Bore Hard Rock Band KISS greatness

From sand dunes to a sold-out stadium, the little desert band that could have achieved their rock and roll dreams playing the curtain raiser for the last KISS concert in Australia. Credit: Sharp Film Productions This year, the Mulga Bore Hard Rock Band was the opening act of the last KISS concert in Australia.





Led by Alvin Manfong, the teen rockers, with their KISS-inspired make-up and stage antics, were warmly received by the crowd on the Gold Coast.





Meeting their rock idols and opening for them was the latest chapter in the inspiring story of the outback school band that rocketed out of Anmatyere–Alyawarre Country and onto the national stage.



Nation mourns after killing of Noongar schoolboy in Perth

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the killing of Cassius Turvey was "clearly racially motivated." WARNING: distressing content.





Cassius Turvey died just days after he was attacked in the Perth suburb of Middle Swan on October 13, while walking home from school with his friends.





It's alleged a car approached Cassius' group, when a number of men then set upon them with weapons including a metal pole.



