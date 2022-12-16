Matt Nean was banned from footy for 20 years. Time is running out to overturn that decision

From the first time he stepped on the football field at 5 years of age, Matthew Nean says he felt an excitement he hasn't felt anywhere else.





He describes it as being like 'magic'. His ability on the field gave him confidence and a sense of identity.





“I grew up with a football in my hand. And really it was my life. Not only the football, but the friendships along the way.”



Starting with the West Tamworth Lions, the talented player was known to excel in any position he played on the field, from halfback to fullback and anything in between.





Going on to play representative football, a pre-season with the Cronulla Sharks and winning 5 consecutive grand finals with his hometown team, the future was looking bright for Nean in the sport that he loved.



A heated match, a heavy penalty

In 2016 during a grand final match Nean was sent off the field for making contact with the referee, James Brown.





It was a heated match with several players sent off the field. He was charged with ‘contrary conduct’ and offered an 18-week suspension.





He decided to fight the initial charge, pleading not guilty. However, when the decision went against him, he was handed a 20 year ban.





“As soon as I got suspended it was like it was all taken away. My everything. I’m just lonely.”



Since then, Nean has been unable to play the game he loves, and has even been asked to leave local grounds while watching his kids.





“That’s the thing that breaks me the most. When I get told I can’t even spectate, it takes a toll. Not only on me but on my kids and my partner.





“My whole family has been affected by this.”





Time is running out for him to appeal the ban. While the NSWRL has refused to review the decision, Nean plans to take his case to the Supreme Court.



Scott Clout served as the president of the West Tamworth Lions for many years, and watched the game in 2016. He was ‘disgusted’ at what happened that day, so much so he had to stop watching.





“So many were sent off the field,” he said.





“One player was sent off just for falling over. It was crazy. When I saw the footage of Matty’s incident and then learnt that he got a twenty year ban I knew I had to help.”





Clout helped Nean find legal representation at the initial hearing, and has been by his side since the decision was handed down. Supporting the 31-year-old through a tough time, he says he will continue to help his former team-mate with the process as they appeal the decision again.





“We don’t want to lose momentum now. 6 years Matty has been fighting.”



'It's our community'

The case has garnered interest online, with video footage of the incident showing what appears to be a minor brush between Nean’s head and Brown’s upraised arm.





Nean maintains the touch was accidental, and many agree the footage makes the sentence appear harsh.





“It is honestly outrageous,” said Aunty Barbara McGrady.





“Putting a 20 year ban… is excessive. I’ve never heard of that before. And from the video, it looks like it could have been an accident. It’s so unfair.





McGrady said depriving Nean of the game he loved removed one of the central opportunity’s Indigenous people have to connect.





“Rugby League in the country, it’s all mob, it’s our community. It brings us together, and we shine.





“I’ve been around rugby league for a long time, and I know the lay of the land, it all seems a bit suss.”

