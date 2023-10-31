Memorial to Cassius Turvey unveiled on his favourite day

Cassius Turvey loved Halloween.





So, it only seemed right to unveil a memorial plaque for the Yamatji/Noongar teenager on his favourite day.





The plaque featuring a photograph of Cassius was established in Weeip Park, in the eastern suburbs of Midlands.



It's a park where the youngster would come and play basketball and meet his friends. It's also the spot where the first vigil for him was held last year.





"Reflecting and remembering Cassius Turvey," it reads, alongside a picture of him in his school uniform.





Around the edges are the words: sharing, empowering, trustful, leadership, supportive, integrity, encouraging, loyal, kind, courageous, respectful, responsible, confident, teamwork and sense of brotherhood and sisterhood.



Mechelle Turvey says her son Cassius was a beautiful boy who was born a "pop", an "uncle". The 15 words and phrases acknowledge "15 incredible qualities he embodied in his 15 years" according to the plaque.





"These 15 things can be part of you, or may already be part of you! You are of value," it says.



Kids matter.

The plaque was designed by friends of Cassius, and reflects the idea of "Forever 15".



His mother, Aunty Mechelle Turvey said it was important that the plaque wasn't just about Cassius, but other children too.





"So, the wording on there is a message to all other children that in the 15 years, short years, that Cassius lived, they too can have those qualities if they don't already possess them," she told ABC News.





Around 100 people attended the plaque unveiling, almost all in Halloween dress-ups. Aunty Mechelle, wearing a witch outfit, was joined by her family, Cassius' friends, local politicians and WA police officers including Police Commissioner Col Blanch.





The crowd heard speeches from his loved ones, ate cupcakes decorated with his image and 15 butterflies were released.



Four to face court in 2025

It's just over a year since the teenager's death. He was attacked with a metal pole while walking home from school. He was hospitalised and discharged, he died 10 days later.





Four people have been charged with his murder.





Jack Steven James Brearley, Aleesha Louise Gilmore, Mitchell Colin Forth, and Brodie Lee Palmer all pleaded not guilty to the charge in May.





They are set to face WA Supreme Court in 2025.



Living for Cassius

Aunty Mechelle has been honouring her son every day since his passing.





She was a key player in developing victim engagement training, which she now teaches to members of the WA Police Force - upskilling officers on how to work with victims of crime.





It's the first initiative in WA history where a victim of crime, with lived experience, is performing training.





She was named the NAIDOC Female Elder of the Year in Midland and nominated for WA's 2024 Australian of the Year. She also has been nominated for the Australian Human Rights Medal.





"In my heart, everything I do now is for Cassius," she said.



