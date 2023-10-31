Justice

Latest

Memorial to Cassius Turvey unveiled on his favourite day

The plaque was designed by the teenager's friends and recognises 15 qualities he had.

396996260_10159956316916743_6095668628247148102_n.jpg

Memorial dedicated to Cassius Turvey unveiled on Halloween. Credit: Facebook

Cassius Turvey loved Halloween.

So, it only seemed right to unveil a memorial plaque for the Yamatji/Noongar teenager on his favourite day.

The plaque featuring a photograph of Cassius was established in Weeip Park, in the eastern suburbs of Midlands.
READ MORE

'Everything I do now is for Cassius': Mechelle Turvey shares her journey of healing and hope

It's a park where the youngster would come and play basketball and meet his friends. It's also the spot where the first vigil for him was held last year.

"Reflecting and remembering Cassius Turvey," it reads, alongside a picture of him in his school uniform.

Around the edges are the words: sharing, empowering, trustful, leadership, supportive, integrity, encouraging, loyal, kind, courageous, respectful, responsible, confident, teamwork and sense of brotherhood and sisterhood.
Mechelle Turvey stands with her son Cassius Turvey
Mechelle Turvey says her son Cassius was a beautiful boy who was born a "pop", an "uncle".
The 15 words and phrases acknowledge "15 incredible qualities he embodied in his 15 years" according to the plaque.

"These 15 things can be part of you, or may already be part of you! You are of value," it says.
Kids matter.
The plaque was designed by friends of Cassius, and reflects the idea of "Forever 15".
READ MORE

'Forever 15': Cassius Turvey farewelled by hundreds in emotional ceremony

His mother, Aunty Mechelle Turvey said it was important that the plaque wasn't just about Cassius, but other children too.

"So, the wording on there is a message to all other children that in the 15 years, short years, that Cassius lived, they too can have those qualities if they don't already possess them," she told ABC News.

Around 100 people attended the plaque unveiling, almost all in Halloween dress-ups. Aunty Mechelle, wearing a witch outfit, was joined by her family, Cassius' friends, local politicians and WA police officers including Police Commissioner Col Blanch.

The crowd heard speeches from his loved ones, ate cupcakes decorated with his image and 15 butterflies were released.
READ MORE

Noongar schoolboy killed in violent Perth assault

Four to face court in 2025

It's just over a year since the teenager's death. He was attacked with a metal pole while walking home from school. He was hospitalised and discharged, he died 10 days later.

Four people have been charged with his murder.

Jack Steven James Brearley, Aleesha Louise Gilmore, Mitchell Colin Forth, and Brodie Lee Palmer all pleaded not guilty to the charge in May.

They are set to face WA Supreme Court in 2025.
READ MORE

Four charged with murder of Cassius Turvey return to court

Living for Cassius

Aunty Mechelle has been honouring her son every day since his passing.

She was a key player in developing victim engagement training, which she now teaches to members of the WA Police Force - upskilling officers on how to work with victims of crime.

It's the first initiative in WA history where a victim of crime, with lived experience, is performing training.

She was named the NAIDOC Female Elder of the Year in Midland and nominated for WA's 2024 Australian of the Year. She also has been nominated for the Australian Human Rights Medal.

"In my heart, everything I do now is for Cassius," she said.

"In my ears, I hear him saying what he would always say: Mumma's on a mission'."
READ MORE

Cassius Turvey killing 'clearly racially motivated' says PM as extra charges laid on murder accused

Share
3 min read
Published 1 November 2023 10:58am
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

Share this with family and friends

Popular stories

WA POLICE PRESSER

Police apologise for mistakenly issuing violence restraining order to seven-year-old lndigenous boy

Justice

GrataFund_COP27_BiankaCsenki-6491.jpg

These Uncles took their fight for climate action to court. Now, scientists will testify in their case

Environment

Corrections Victoria staff to secure Malmsbury and Parkville youth centres after breakout

Aboriginal man found dead at Hakea Prison in Perth

Justice

Aunty Tanya Day's family

Public drunkenness decriminalised in Vic after decades of advocacy

Death in Custody

PERTH CLEVELAND DODD RALLY

WA minister defends actions after teen died in custody

Death in Custody

LATRELL MITCHELL JACK WIGHTON COURT

NRL stars to consider suing police after case against them dismissed

Sport

VOICE REFERENDUM PERTH

The referendum failed. But data shows the majority of Indigenous communities voted yes

Politics

Aubrey Lynch with document.JPG

Wongi people win Native Title after 25-year battle to be recognised

Country