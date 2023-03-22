Politics

Latest

Referendum changes to pass Parliament after Labor wins Coalition support

The agreement between the parties means Labor won't need to rely on the Greens or crossbench to pass the legislation.

JACINTA PRICE VOICE PRESSER

Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and 22 Indigenous community leaders at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas/AAP Image

Legislation overhauling how referendums are run ahead of a vote on the Indigenous Voice will likely pass the Senate on Wednesday, after the government secured the Coalition’s support.

The Coalition has agreed to back the legislation after Labor agreed to provide pamphlets outlining the Yes and No cases, and to ensure a publicly funded civics campaign would be apolitical.
READ MORE

The referendum wording is late, but the government says they can still get it done

Special Minister of State Don Farrell also revealed that campaign organisations would be allowed to apply for deductible gift recipient (DGR) status, meaning they can receive tax-deductible donations.

“I can also confirm that a No campaign application for DGR status will be treated under exactly the same processes as those that may apply for the Yes campaigns,” he told the Senate.

The shadow Special Minister of State Jane Hume said she was grateful the government had negotiated with the Coalition in good faith.  

“We would very much like to thank the constructive way in which the government has engaged with the opposition … we have many more questions we will be asking of the government throughout this process but I can confirm we will be supporting this amendment,” she said.
READ MORE

The government is being asked for detail on the Voice. Here's what we know

Some remain wary

The Coalition has previously refused to support the Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Amendment Bill, which would bring referendum voting procedures in line with federal elections by allowing things such as the early opening of pre-poll voting and updating donation disclosures.

The deal means Labor will not need to rely on the Greens or crossbench to pass the legislation, with the government stressing the importance of securing wide parliamentary support.
JACINTA PRICE VOICE PRESSER
Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and 22 Indigenous community leaders before a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas/AAP Image
However, Country Liberal Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price maintained she would cross the floor to vote against the legislation if the government did not make further concessions.

“Preferably I’d like for an official Yes and No campaign to be funded and if that’s not available then I will be crossing the floor,” she said.

“I’m not prepared for the Labor government to stitch this up to make this work in their favour with this particularly referendum.”
READ MORE

Here's what we know so far about the No campaigns

Voting accessibility and 'shoddy internet'

However, the Greens will continue pushing for further changes to the legislation to allow people to enrol at the ballot box on voting day.

Democracy spokeswoman Larissa Waters said all Australians should have the opportunity to vote.

“Often people’s access to ability to enrol is affected by all sort of things including shoddy internet in remote communities and all around the country,” she said.

“We need to ensure that people can enrol to vote on the day of the referendum and make their voice heard.”
LARISSA WATERS PRESSER
Greens Senator Dorinda Cox and Greens Senator Larissa Waters at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas/AAP Image
The party’s First Nations spokeswoman Dorinda Cox said it was critical the Green’s amendments were considered.

“We see the referendum machinery bill being a pathway, a pathway to a successful referendum, a Yes vote being successful at this referendum. It is the pathway to truth and treaty in this country, we want to make sure we’re able to achieve that,” she said.
READ MORE

'Yes' campaign launched in Adelaide with sizeable donation to kickstart operations

Working Group on the move

Meanwhile, the government is gearing up to introduce legislation to formally alter the constitution in parliament next week.

The Referendum Working Group will meet with the Prime Minister and other senior members of the government tonight – including the Minister for Indigenous Australians and the Attorney-General – before the government reveals the new bill.

In a brief statement at Parliament House, Professor Megan Davis outlined what the group wanted from the government, including that the Voice be able to advise both Parliament and the executive government.
Professor Megan Davis speaks to the media at Parliament House in Canberra.
Professor Megan Davis speaks to the media at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
"The referendum working group has already agreed to key design principles: that the Voice provides independent advice to the Parliament and the government; that it's chosen by First Nation people based on the wishes of local communities; that it is representative of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities,” she said.

She also said the group wanted the Voice to be gender balanced and inclusive of young people.

“We are so close, so close to finalizing our advice … so close to doing what grassroots communities across the country have asked for,” Professor Davis said.
READ MORE

Tasmanian Aboriginal community rebuke Hobart anti-trans rally, days after Melbourne event attracted Nazis



Share
4 min read
Published 22 March 2023 2:55pm
Updated 22 March 2023 4:38pm
By Cameron Gooley
Source: NITV

Popular stories

two black men hold signs of protest in a scene from 1960, next to a rainbow picture of children jumping and holding the word 'Harmony'

It's the International Day of Eliminating Racial Discrimination. Why does Australia call it 'Harmony Day'?

Politics

a woman in a chartreuse jumpsuit stands with arms crossed. behind her is a row of police officers standing before a crowd of protestors who are holding placards with messages of support in the pastel pink and blue colours of the trans flag

Tasmanian Aboriginal community rebuke Hobart anti-trans rally, days after Melbourne event attracted Nazis

Racism

Djingili Elder, Native Title holder and Deputy Chairman of Nurrdalinji Aboriginal Corporation, Samuel Janama Sandy.

Traditional Owners suspected they wouldn't benefit from fracking. A secret govt report has confirmed it

Country

Wearing the black and red jersey of the HAWKS BOMBERS, Anthony raises his arms in celebration, a broad smile revealing a mouth guard in the Aboriginal flag colours

'I got her a caravan': Returning to AFL, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti had to settle a bet with his mum

Sport

woman standing in front of tree

OPINION: The Voice to Parliament is a beginning, not an end

Politics

A woman with traditional ochre face paint raises her fists. She and two others behind her are wearing black tshirts with “Justice for Veronia Nelson“ printed on them.

Veronica Nelson's family are demanding bail law reform, and say the changes should be named after her

State Politics

95th Academy Award Nominations Announcement

How did 'souvenirs' of Aboriginal Land end up in the Academy Awards' official gift bag?

Country

David Bowie and Joelene King

40 years ago the world's biggest rock star gave this young Aboriginal performer a shot at fame

Arts