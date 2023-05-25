Senators clash in fiery debate on Northern Territory police funding

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe and Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy have butted heads during a senate estimates hearing.





The two had a heated altercation over money from the National Indigenous Australians Agency Indigenous being used to fund the Northern Territory Police.





During the hearing, Senator Thorpe questioned an NIAA official on the amount that the NT police had received.





NIAA representative Rachael Jackson noted that $14.2 million dollars had been provided to the Northern Territory Police for “high visibility police and law-enforcement operations”.



"This includes targeting grog-running, increasing liquor-licensing compliance and boosting security guards in public places,” she explained.





"There was $10 million dollars for justice reinvestment initiatives in Central Australia."





Senator Thorpe said she was “violated” by the answer.





“I am so disgusted that the Northern Territory police get $14 million dollars when our youth services are struggling,” she said.



'You are a disgrace'

Senator Thorpe then turned her line of questioning to the Labor Senator for the NT.





“How can you let this happen, Senator McCarthy? How can you let this happen?”





Ms McCarthy pointed to government investment of “$25 million dollars for those organisations, which include the ones that you’ve spoken about”.





Ms Thorpe questioned her again on the specific $14 million dollars for police and asked if the senator was “protecting the police”.



"How dare you, when we have First Nations people working in the police force ... who are doing their best to improve the situation across the Northern Territory?" Ms McCarthy responded.





Ms Thorpe fired back saying “police are police”.





"Shame on you," replied Senator McCarthy.





"Rubbishing all these people, rubbishing all the staff, rubbishing everyone for your agenda. You’re a disgrace to this senate, and you’re a disgrace to your people.”





Ms Thorpe can be heard telling Ms McCarthy to “tell that to Yuendumu” and to “ Kumanjayi Walker’s family ”.





“$14 million to the Northern Territory police, out of Blak money, when our children are struggling on the ground, when our people are sleeping on concrete slabs,” Ms Thorpe said.





Both senators later withdrew their comments.



Thorpe accused former colleague of no support

The debate between the two senators comes after Ms Thorpe accused former Greens colleague Sarah Hanson-Young of not supporting her when she experienced racism in the party.





Ms Hanson-Young was questioning ABC Executives during the senate estimates about the broadcaster’s action on the racial abuse directed at Wiradjuri journalist Stan Grant .



“Why didn't you stand up for racism in the party against me?” Senator Thorpe questioned.





“You’re asking ridiculous questions.”





Committee chair, Senator Karen Grogran told Ms Thorpe each senator has the right to ask “whichever questions they like”.





Senator Hanson-Young later rejected Ms Thorpe’s comments.





Ms Thorpe quit the Greens earlier this year for concerns about the party’s stance on the Voice to Parliament.



