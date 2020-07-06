Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 10 Blak Newsrooms & New Boardrooms

Source: NITV News
Published 6 July 2020 at 10:45pm
By Rhanna Collins, Jack Latimore
Presented by Rhanna Collins, Jack Latimore
Source: SBS
NITV Online's Take It Blak hosts Jack Latimore and Rhanna Collins are joined by NITV Channel Manager & Media Diversity Australia Board member Tanya Orman to talk about racism and representation in the NITV newsroom, Kodie Bedford's twitter thread, an open letter from SBS employees to appoint a BIPOC to News Director, an open letter to the Melbourne Press Club to recognise the need for greater diversity on its board, Russell Crowe, and a couple of appointments headed in the right direction. All that and more on episode 10 of Take It Blak.
