Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 10 Blak Newsrooms & New Boardrooms

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 July 2020 at 10:45pm
By Rhanna Collins, Jack Latimore
Presented by Rhanna Collins, Jack Latimore
Source: SBS

NITV Online's Take It Blak hosts Jack Latimore and Rhanna Collins are joined by NITV Channel Manager & Media Diversity Australia Board member Tanya Orman to talk about racism and representation in the NITV newsroom, Kodie Bedford's twitter thread, an open letter from SBS employees to appoint a BIPOC to News Director, an open letter to the Melbourne Press Club to recognise the need for greater diversity on its board, Russell Crowe, and a couple of appointments headed in the right direction. All that and more on episode 10 of Take It Blak.

Published 6 July 2020 at 10:45pm
By Rhanna Collins, Jack Latimore
Presented by Rhanna Collins, Jack Latimore
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby