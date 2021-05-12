Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Source: NITV News
Published 12 May 2021 at 12:28pm
By Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
Join Rae Johnston in this episode of the Take It Blak podcast for your monthly hit of the latest STEM news and interviews. What Twitter's "tip jar" feature means for creators, Rae speaks to Professor Corey Bradshaw about the new research into "Superhighways" used by our ancestors when this continent was known as Sauhl, and research from James Cook University tells us something new about passwords. Then our special guest for this episode, Kamilaroi water scientist Bradley Moggridge, drops by to chat about his career, pathways for young mob and what's happening with our waterways.
