Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 May 2021 at 12:28pm
By Rae Johnston
Source: SBS

Join Rae Johnston in this episode of the Take It Blak podcast for your monthly hit of the latest STEM news and interviews. What Twitter's "tip jar" feature means for creators, Rae speaks to Professor Corey Bradshaw about the new research into "Superhighways" used by our ancestors when this continent was known as Sauhl, and research from James Cook University tells us something new about passwords. Then our special guest for this episode, Kamilaroi water scientist Bradley Moggridge, drops by to chat about his career, pathways for young mob and what's happening with our waterways.

Published 12 May 2021 at 12:28pm
By Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 34 STEM with Matt Heffernan