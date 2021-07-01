Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Source: NITV News
In this episode, Rae Johnston speaks with artist and designer Maree Clarke, a pivotal figure in the reclamation of south-east Aboriginal art and cultural practices with a passion for reviving and sharing elements of culture that were lying dormant as a consequence of colonisation. Then, the Australian Museum is showcasing the cultures of First Nations peoples in a new series of talks, tours, and workshops to accompany its groundbreaking First Nations-led exhibition, Unsettled. The series includes a session on Aboriginal Meditation, and we spoke to Fleur Majick-Dennis to find out more.
Published 1 July 2021 at 5:17pm, updated 1 July 2021 at 6:06pm
By Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
