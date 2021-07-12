Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 July 2021 at 3:09pm
By Rae Johnston
Source: SBS

Join Rae Johnston in this episode of the Take It Blak podcast for your monthly hit of the latest STEM news and interviews. There’s news about Tinder’s new feature that lets you block personal contacts and the latest on the new Twitter Blue subscription service. Rae speaks with health expert Edwina Griffin, who has teamed up with Gomeroi man Kevin Duncan on a world-first meditation app, AtOne. David Tegonging, Co-Lead Engineer on the scientifically accurate Kerbal Space Program video game, drops by to talk about how the upcoming sequel will be much more welcoming to new players. Jarin Baigent, founder of Trading Blak and Jarin Street, chats with Rae about a new #BuyBlak partnership with Facebook and Dean Foley, founder of tech & business hub talks about his career, offering some stellar insights and advice.

Published 12 July 2021 at 3:09pm
By Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 34 STEM with Matt Heffernan