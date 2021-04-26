Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 34 STEM with Matt Heffernan

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 April 2021 at 11:28am
Source: SBS

Join Rae Johnston in this episode of the Take It Blak podcast for your monthly hit of the latest STEM news and interviews. Rae speaks to researchers at the Black Dog Institute about how Google is helping people with depression, an innovator reducing food waste using the internet of things drops by, and Brenz Saunders explains how Adelaide’s beloved football club is helping increase the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the STEM workforce. Then our special guest for this episode, Matt Heffernan, talks about why is focusing his studies on the use of Artificial Intelligence within the justice system.

Published 26 April 2021 at 11:28am
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby