Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 May 2021 at 6:15pm, updated 5 May 2021 at 10:10am
By Rae Johnston
Source: SBS

Rae Johnston catches up with talented and determined all-rounder musician Rhyan Clapham, aka Dobby, to chat about his globe-trotting career, his music being taught in schools, and his upcoming gig at Canberra International Music Festival. Then, actor and singer Shakira Clanton drops by to talk about her new show Still, I Rise which features a range of her life experiences - from the racism and sexism she’s faced as a woman of colour in the creative industry to the lessons her single mother tried to impart on her as a teenager.

Published 4 May 2021 at 6:15pm, updated 5 May 2021 at 10:10am
By Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 34 STEM with Matt Heffernan