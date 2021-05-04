Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby

Source: NITV News
Published 4 May 2021 at 6:15pm, updated 5 May 2021 at 10:10am
By Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
Rae Johnston catches up with talented and determined all-rounder musician Rhyan Clapham, aka Dobby, to chat about his globe-trotting career, his music being taught in schools, and his upcoming gig at Canberra International Music Festival. Then, actor and singer Shakira Clanton drops by to talk about her new show Still, I Rise which features a range of her life experiences - from the racism and sexism she’s faced as a woman of colour in the creative industry to the lessons her single mother tried to impart on her as a teenager.
