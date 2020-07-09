Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 11 NAIDOC Week

Source: NITV News
Published 9 July 2020 at 8:27pm, updated 9 July 2020 at 8:49pm
By Jack Latimore, Rhanna Collins
Presented by Jack Latimore, Rhanna Collins, John Paul Janke
Source: SBS
Take it Blak hosts Jack Latimore and Rhanna Collins are joined by National NAIDOC committee co-chair John Paul Janke to talk about this year's theme, Always was, Always will be; the history of NAIDOC Week; NAIDOC Week in the time of COVID-19; NAIDOC gala balls and dances; and other things NAIDOC related. All that and a little bit more on episode 11 of Take It Blak.
Published 9 July 2020 at 8:27pm, updated 9 July 2020 at 8:49pm
By Jack Latimore, Rhanna Collins
Presented by Jack Latimore, Rhanna Collins, John Paul Janke
Source: SBS
Share