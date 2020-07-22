Take It Blak podcast

Take it Blak podcast - EPISODE 13 Talkin Up & Writin Blak

Published 22 July 2020 at 10:44pm
By Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Presented by Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Co hosts Shahni Wellington and Jack Latimore are joined by guests Aileen Moreton-Robinson and Ambelin Kwaymullina to discuss White feminist fragility, anniversaries and re-releases, global intellectual societies, land rights, sovereignty, the publishing industry, Black writing, white audiences, Black Lives Matter, great silences, and Karens.

