Take it Blak podcast - EPISODE 13 Talkin Up & Writin Blak

Published 22 July 2020 at 10:44pm
By Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Presented by Jack Latimore, Shahni Wellington
Co hosts Shahni Wellington and Jack Latimore are joined by guests Aileen Moreton-Robinson and Ambelin Kwaymullina to discuss White feminist fragility, anniversaries and re-releases, global intellectual societies, land rights, sovereignty, the publishing industry, Black writing, white audiences, Black Lives Matter, great silences, and Karens.
