Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 18 Blackfullas & the Sydney Olympics

Published 20 September 2020 at 11:58am, updated 21 September 2020 at 10:27am
By Jack Latimore, Keira Jenkins, John Paul Janke
Presented by Jack Latimore, Keira Jenkins, John Paul Janke
Climb into your swift suit and join Take It Blak hosts Jack Latimore, John Paul Janke and Keira Jenkins as they flashblak to the 2000 Sydney Olympics to discuss the iconic sporting moments, the lead up, the protests, the cultural significance, the nostalgia, the blackfullas involved on and off the track, the actual track, and other lesser known Bla(c)k histories surrounding the Games of the XXVII Olympiad.

