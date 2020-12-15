Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 23 STEM with Corey Tutt

Source: NITV News
In this episode of the Take It Blak podcast, NITV's Science & Technology Editor Rae Johnston has your monthly hit of the latest STEM news and interviews, looking at the intersection of traditional knowledge and modern science, and speaking to industry leaders. This month: what TikTok is doing for users with epilepsy, Twitter reveals the top #BlakTwitter users from #NAIDOC2020, the portable labs aiming to close the digital divide, the science behind meditation apps, and we explore the galaxy with no dark matter. Plus, when Deadly Science's Corey Tutt was told by teachers he wasn't smart enough to pursue a career in science. He opens up about how and why he did it anyway.
