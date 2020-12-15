Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 23 STEM with Corey Tutt

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 December 2020 at 12:13pm
By Rae Johnston
Source: SBS

In this episode of the Take It Blak podcast, NITV's Science & Technology Editor Rae Johnston has your monthly hit of the latest STEM news and interviews, looking at the intersection of traditional knowledge and modern science, and speaking to industry leaders. This month: what TikTok is doing for users with epilepsy, Twitter reveals the top #BlakTwitter users from #NAIDOC2020, the portable labs aiming to close the digital divide, the science behind meditation apps, and we explore the galaxy with no dark matter. Plus, when Deadly Science's Corey Tutt was told by teachers he wasn't smart enough to pursue a career in science. He opens up about how and why he did it anyway.

Published 15 December 2020 at 12:13pm
By Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby