Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 24 Healing on Country for Christmas

Source: NITV News
Published 22 December 2020 at 11:19pm
By Shahni Wellington
Presented by Shahni Wellington
Join NITV Online’s Take It Blak podcast with host Shahni Wellington and guests Bruce Pascoe and Vicky Shukuroglou to discuss their latest work Loving Country and how connecting to Country can help with healing after this hellish year. We also discuss the Black Lives Matter movement; a very scientific theory as to why wombats glow under UV light; and the new beer that gives back to community – Dark Emu Dark Ale. Just in time for your Christmas break.
