Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 27 Reporting on January 26

Published 22 January 2021 at 5:38pm, updated 6 February 2021 at 10:03am
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston, Jack Latimore
Join NITV Online’s Take It Blak podcast with host Rae Johnston and guests Jack Latimore and Rhanna Collins as we discuss our feelings about January 26 - but also how we tackle it as a news organisation, as journalists, and as Aboriginal people.

