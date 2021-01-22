Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 27 Reporting on January 26

Source: NITV News
Published 22 January 2021 at 5:38pm, updated 6 February 2021 at 10:03am
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Rae Johnston, Jack Latimore
Source: SBS
Join NITV Online’s Take It Blak podcast with host Rae Johnston and guests Jack Latimore and Rhanna Collins as we discuss our feelings about January 26 - but also how we tackle it as a news organisation, as journalists, and as Aboriginal people.
