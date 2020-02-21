Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 3 Art and Incarceration

Source: NITV News
Published 21 February 2020 at 10:45pm
By Jack Latimore, Rae Johnston
Presented by Jack Latimore, Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
Join us as we discuss the over-representation of Blackfellas in the prison system, art and healing, documentary film making, and that #TooStrongForYouKaren moment in Mildura on the third episode of NITV News Online’s podcast, Take It Blak, co-hosted by Jack Latimore and Rae Johnston: this week featuring film-maker Alex Siddons and our new NITV Radio Executive Producer Kerri-Lee Harding.
Published 21 February 2020 at 10:45pm
By Jack Latimore, Rae Johnston
Presented by Jack Latimore, Rae Johnston
Source: SBS
Share