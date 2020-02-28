Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 4 Sport & Politics

Source: NITV News
Join us as we discuss the Indigenous All Stars, the ongoing online bullying of nine-year-old Murri boy Quaden Bayles, the axing of the national anthem, the power of the War Cry and Haka, the media representations of Rabbitoh star Latrell Mitchell, and what's in store this season on the return of NITV's Over The Black Dot. All that and more on the fourth episode of NITV News Online’s podcast, Take It Blak, co-hosted by Jack Latimore and (this week) The Dot's Jodan Perry and NITV Radio Executive Producer Kerri-Lee Harding.
Published 28 February 2020 at 1:31pm
By Jack Latimore, Jodan Perry
Presented by Jack Latimore, Jodan Perry
Source: SBS
