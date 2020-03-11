Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 5 International Women's Day

Source: NITV News

Published 11 March 2020 at 12:01pm
By Jack Latimore, Rae Johnston
Presented by Kerri-Lee Harding, Keira Jenkins, Natalie Ahmat
Join us as we discuss trailblazing Aboriginal women, representation of First Nations women in media, the extraordinary story of Jody Gore, employment and education pathways, and International Women's Day. All that and more, on the fifth episode of NITV News Online’s podcast, Take It Blak, with NITV Radio's executive producer Kerri-Lee Harding, NITV News' cross platform journalist Keira Jenkins, and senior editor Natalie Ahmat.

