Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 6 Revolutionary Music

Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast logo

Source: NITV News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 March 2020 at 9:56pm
By Jack Latimore
Source: SBS

Join Jack Latimore on the road at WOMADelaide 2020 for a discussion of revolutionary music, protest songs, political resistance, solidarity projects, collaborative partnerships, festivals and pathways into the music industry for emerging First Nations artists. All that and more, on the sixth episode of NITV News Online’s podcast, Take It Blak, featuring guests Ian Scobie, Leah Flanagan, Mr Berliku Lian Timor, Robbie Thorpe, Zvi Belling, & MC One-Sixth.

Published 13 March 2020 at 9:56pm
By Jack Latimore
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 38 STEM with Dean Foley

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 37 Unsettled & Maree Clarke

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 36 STEM with Bradley Moggridge

Take It Blak podcast logo

Take It Blak podcast - Episode 35 Shakira Clanton & Dobby