Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 6 Revolutionary Music

Join Jack Latimore on the road at WOMADelaide 2020 for a discussion of revolutionary music, protest songs, political resistance, solidarity projects, collaborative partnerships, festivals and pathways into the music industry for emerging First Nations artists. All that and more, on the sixth episode of NITV News Online’s podcast, Take It Blak, featuring guests Ian Scobie, Leah Flanagan, Mr Berliku Lian Timor, Robbie Thorpe, Zvi Belling, & MC One-Sixth.
Published 13 March 2020 at 9:56pm
By Jack Latimore
Source: SBS
