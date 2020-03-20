Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 7 COVID-19

Source: NITV News
Published 20 March 2020 at 2:46pm
By Rae Johnston, Jack Latimore
Presented by Rae Johnston, Jack Latimore
Source: SBS
Join us as we discuss the coronavirus pandemic and what COVID-19 means for our mobs and broader society, the importance and social responsibility of your efforts at 'flattening the curve', best hygiene practices, self-isolation and video games, working from home, the numerous closures, postponements and suspensions of stuff, the Prime Minister's handling of the virus crisis, community concerns and questions, the threat to remote and regional First Nations communities, and this week's announcement of the Victorian Stolen Generations Redress Scheme. All that and more, on episode seven of the Take It Blak podcast, with co-hosts Rae Johnston and Jack Latimore.
