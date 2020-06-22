Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 8 Media & self-care in a crisis

Source: NITV News
Published 22 June 2020 at 6:00pm, updated 13 July 2020 at 12:50pm
By Rae Johnston, Keira Jenkins
Presented by Rae Johnston, Keira Jenkins
Source: SBS
Join Take It Blak co-hosts Rae Johnston and Keira Jenkins as we discuss how media make sure “other” important stories aren't lost in the noise of a crisis impacting the entire world. Plus: how do you look after yourself as an individual? What is self-care?And how critical is it to our health and well-being? Featuring interviews with Marlee Silva (Tiddas for Tiddas), Rhanna Collins (Executive Editor, Indigenous News & Current Affairs at NITV) and Natalie Ahmat (Presenter/Producer/Senior Journalist at NITV News). All that, and more, on episode eight of the Take It Blak podcast.
