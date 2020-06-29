Take It Blak podcast - EPISODE 9 Poetry & Protest

Source: NITV News
Published 29 June 2020 at 4:14pm
By Jack Latimore, Keira Jenkins
Presented by Jack Latimore, Keira Jenkins
Source: SBS
Join NITV Online's Take It Blak hosts Jack Latimore and Keira Jenkins as we talk poetry and protest with guests Evelyn Araluen Corr and Ellen Van Neervan. We examine the newly released poetry anthology from UQP titled, Fire Front; Desert Pea Media's anthology, Homeland Calling; Evelyn's own soon-to-be-released collection, Dropbear; Ellen's already released (and increasingly celebrated) collection, Throat; plus we hear from Fire Front editor Alison Whittaker, and Raelee Lancaster reads Haunted House. There's also the street demonstrations, systemic racism and crows (like actual crows talking on the podcast. Yup). All that and more on episode 9 of Take It Blak.
Published 29 June 2020 at 4:14pm
By Jack Latimore, Keira Jenkins
Presented by Jack Latimore, Keira Jenkins
Source: SBS
Share