Take It Blak podcast - Short Blak - Leah Flanagan

Published 27 September 2020 at 12:22pm
By Jack Latimore
Presented by Jack Latimore
Alyawarre singer-songwriter Leah Flanagan takes Take It Blak host Jack Latimore through her deeply personal new album that explores and celebrates her Aboriginality, as well as her Italian and Irish heritage; how to write a good song; and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Australian music industry.

