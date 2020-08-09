Take It Blak podcast

Take It Blak podcast - Short Blak - Patty Mills

Published 9 August 2020 at 3:30pm
By Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
Presented by Grayson McCarthy-Grogan
San Antonio Spurs Guard and proud Torres Strait Islander man Patty Mills joins Grayson McCarthy-Grogan for a Short Blak to talk about his new Indigenous Basketball Australia (IBA) initiative, which is part of the NBA star's ongoing commitment to improve the social and economic conditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Australia. The new initiative comes after just weeks after the three-time Olympian pledged his entire NBA restart salary to support social justice causes.

