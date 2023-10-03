Episode guide | Luke Nguyen's India

Acclaimed chef Luke Nguyen is back with another exhilarating culinary adventure. Join him on his first trip to vibrant Southern India where he discovers the vivid tapestry of colours, flavours and enigmatic allure of the subcontinent.

Join Luke Nguyen on an unforgettable journey through colourful Southern India as he unearths the hidden gems of cuisine, culture, and community. Credit: Luke Nguyen’s India

Luke Nguyen's India
 will premiere on Thursday, 5 October 2023 at 8:30pm on SBS and streaming free on 
SBS On Demand
Luke Nguyen circumnavigates Southern India discovering the cuisines, sounds, smells, and colours creating the perfect stage for this exceptional series of exploration.

This is a journey of the senses with Luke immersed in spices, ancient traditions, unique locations. Speaking with local cooks and chefs, experts and loveable characters who introduce him to the wonderful world of Southern Indian cuisines.

Religion, family and food (not necessarily in this order) are the three most important aspects of Indian life and provide the perfect conduit for this series. With breathtaking mountain backdrops to small towns, hectic cities and sacred waterways, Luke in his unique and respectful style will dive head-long into the diverse and colourful society that is India.
READ MORE

Luke Nguyen's favourite moments filming his new South India series

Episode 1 | Bangalore

Airs 8:30pm Thursday 5 October 2023 on SBS

Luke Nguyen starts his flavourful journey through Southern India in Bangalore. From iconic coffee houses and vibrant markets to mastering the art of Idli-making and uncovering an unexpected Biryani gem in the Muslim Quarter.

Credit: Luke Nguyen's India

Episode 2 | Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and Thrissur, Kerala

Airs 8:30pm Thursday 12 October 2023 on SBS 

Luke takes on culinary adventures in Coimbatore, making a giant family roast, unlocking secrets of the ancient Konganadu Cuisine, and mastering a Tandoor, then heads to Kerala’s cultural hub, Thrissur to whip up a tantalising Chicken Mappas Curry and experience culinary treasures.


Episode 3 | Kochi, Kerala & Kerala Backwaters

Airs 8:30pm Thursday 19 October 2023 on SBS 

Embark on an epic spice-seeking adventure with Luke in Fort Kochi where history and flavour collide. Luke hauls in a big catch with a Chinese fishing net crew and then navigates the enchanting Kerala Backwaters where history of the spice trade flows through the canals.


Episode 4 | Thekkady, Kerala & Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Airs 8:30pm Thursday 26 October 2023 on SBS 

Luke heads to Thekkady’s lush plantations of spices high up in the Western Ghats Mountain range and then embarks on a flavourful expedition through Madurai, Tamil Nadu’s, spiritual heart guided by a local food journalist to discover hidden culinary gems.
Credit: Luke Nguyen's India

Episode 5 | Chettinad, Kumbakonam & Pondicherry

Airs 8:30pm Thursday 2 November 2023 on SBS 

Accompany Luke on a flavourful journey through Chettinad’s spice-rich past, uncovering its history and savouring its renowned cuisine then indulge in a culinary adventure from Kumbakonam’s chutneys to Pondicherry’s vibrant food scene.


Episode 6 | Pondicherry, Chennai & Diwali

Airs 8:30pm Thursday 6 November 2023 on SBS 

Be guided in Pondicherry as Luke delves into the French influence on its cuisine with chef Jay, before heading to Chennai to discover culinary treasures and then finishing his South Indian odyssey with a vibrant Diwali celebration, the grandest event on the Hindu calendar.
Published 3 October 2023
Updated 4 October 2023
By SBS Food
Source: SBS
