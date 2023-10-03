Episode guide | Luke Nguyen's India

—- Luke Nguyen's India will premiere on Thursday, 5 October 2023 at 8:30pm on SBS and streaming free on SBS On Demand . —-





Luke Nguyen circumnavigates Southern India discovering the cuisines, sounds, smells, and colours creating the perfect stage for this exceptional series of exploration.





This is a journey of the senses with Luke immersed in spices, ancient traditions, unique locations. Speaking with local cooks and chefs, experts and loveable characters who introduce him to the wonderful world of Southern Indian cuisines.





Religion, family and food (not necessarily in this order) are the three most important aspects of Indian life and provide the perfect conduit for this series. With breathtaking mountain backdrops to small towns, hectic cities and sacred waterways, Luke in his unique and respectful style will dive head-long into the diverse and colourful society that is India.



Episode 1 | Bangalore





Airs 8:30pm Thursday 5 October 2023 on SBS





Luke Nguyen starts his flavourful journey through Southern India in Bangalore. From iconic coffee houses and vibrant markets to mastering the art of Idli-making and uncovering an unexpected Biryani gem in the Muslim Quarter.





Credit: Luke Nguyen's India



Episode 2 | Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and Thrissur, Kerala





Airs 8:30pm Thursday 12 October 2023 on SBS





Luke takes on culinary adventures in Coimbatore, making a giant family roast, unlocking secrets of the ancient Konganadu Cuisine, and mastering a Tandoor, then heads to Kerala’s cultural hub, Thrissur to whip up a tantalising Chicken Mappas Curry and experience culinary treasures.







Episode 3 | Kochi, Kerala & Kerala Backwaters





Airs 8:30pm Thursday 19 October 2023 on SBS





Embark on an epic spice-seeking adventure with Luke in Fort Kochi where history and flavour collide. Luke hauls in a big catch with a Chinese fishing net crew and then navigates the enchanting Kerala Backwaters where history of the spice trade flows through the canals.







Episode 4 | Thekkady, Kerala & Madurai, Tamil Nadu





Airs 8:30pm Thursday 26 October 2023 on SBS





Luke heads to Thekkady’s lush plantations of spices high up in the Western Ghats Mountain range and then embarks on a flavourful expedition through Madurai, Tamil Nadu’s, spiritual heart guided by a local food journalist to discover hidden culinary gems.



Credit: Luke Nguyen's India



Episode 5 | Chettinad, Kumbakonam & Pondicherry





Airs 8:30pm Thursday 2 November 2023 on SBS





Accompany Luke on a flavourful journey through Chettinad’s spice-rich past, uncovering its history and savouring its renowned cuisine then indulge in a culinary adventure from Kumbakonam’s chutneys to Pondicherry’s vibrant food scene.







Episode 6 | Pondicherry, Chennai & Diwali





Airs 8:30pm Thursday 6 November 2023 on SBS



