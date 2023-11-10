8 Indonesian recipes to make this meat-free Monday

Indonesia is one of the most vegan-friendly country in the world with plenty of fresh produce and meat alternatives. Here are some recipes to inspire your meat-free Monday.

gado-gado

You can eat gado-gado on its own, but it's also a great side dish. The peanut sauce will last for up to 5 days, but once tossed, it's best eaten the same day. Credit: Louise Hagger

Jackfruit rendang

Jackfruit rendang Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali
Jackfruit has a shredded meat-like texture, making it a perfect candidate for meat alternative, like this rendang. If you don't have access to fresh jackfruit, the tinned version can still do the job.

Nasi goreng

This is a vegan version of the classic Indonesian fried rice, nasi goreng, known for its stronger and spicier flavour than its Chinese cousin. Best cooked with a day-old rice.
Nasi goreng Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

Tempe bumbu tomat (tempe with tomato, garlic and shallots)

This tempeh dish is simple yet, a true testament to the magic that can happen when garlic, red (Asian) shallots, tomatoes and good coconut oil join forces. It works nicely on its own with steamed rice or as a side in a family-style spread.
Paon: Real Balinese Cooking
Tempe bumbu tomat (tempe with tomato, garlic and shallots) Credit: Martin Westlake

Gado-gado (salad with peanut sauce)

A salad of steamed or blanched vegetables with tempeh and boiled eggs, served with
luscious peanut sauce. You can easily substitute the suggested vegetables with whatever you have on hand.
Hot and sour coconut calamari

Who thought coconut can mimic the texture of calamari? This crisp-fried coconut calamari tossed in hot and sour sauce is a popular dish from Moksa, a plant-based restaurant in the leafy town of Ubud, Bali.
Hot and sour coconut calamari Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

Balinese laksa

This wonderfully fragrant laksa uses freshly made coconut milk for the base, but if you can’t find fresh or frozen coconut, or simply don’t have the time, tinned coconut milk is a perfectly good alternative.
Balinese laksa Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali

Corn fritters (perkedel jagung)

These crisp, golden bundles burst with the sweetness and brightness of fresh corn, and are perfect for casual bites when entertaining.
Corn fritters (Perkedel jagung)
Corn fritters (Perkedel jagung) Credit: Asia Unplated with Diana Chan

Jackfruit lawar

Lawar is an iconic Balinese dish deeply woven into ceremonial traditions. Traditionally made using finely chopped meat and vegetables, this particular recipe uniquely substitutes meat with jackfruit, adding a refreshing twist.
Jackfruit lawar Credit: Paradise Kitchen Bali
Published 10 November 2023 4:49pm
Updated 13 November 2023 3:36pm
By SBS Food
Source: SBS

