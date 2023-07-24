What accommodation is available to students?

Key Points When looking for accommodation first work out your budget and lifestyle needs

Request assistance in your own language on university noticeboards and social media sites

Look at the purpose-built student accommodation options near your university or college

University-owned accommodation is a great way to adjust to your new city while still being supported

The search for accommodation should begin as soon as you confirm where you will be studying. You’ll need accommodation to match your budget, location, and lifestyle, so here are some popular options.



Homestays

Homestays are traditional accommodations where students are placed in family homes and provided a room and meals, explains Wojtek Wawrzynski, Director of Australia Study. He helps to place students in a range of accommodations for their first few months following arrival.





“Often homestays are taken by students who want to experience Australian culture, and students who are a bit younger and don’t have experience living independently.”





The average price for a homestay is approximately $350 per week. Sites such as Australian Homestay Network and student support agencies like Australia Study can match you with a host family.



Purpose-built student accommodation

Purpose-built student accommodation is a rapidly expanding sector. Professionally managed apartments are operated by businesses to cater to students, with bills and maintenance included in the rent.





You’ll often find partly furnished student apartments in high-rise towers or large constructions close to major universities, colleges, or public transport.





You can pay between $280-350 depending on the number of people you share with.





Popular websites such as UniLodge , Campus Living Villages and Student Housing Australia manage applications for student accommodation. You can also apply through a student support agency.



Credit: Cavan Images/Getty Images

Share accommodation

Once students are settled, they often opt for shared accommodation, forming groups to live together.





Shared accommodation involves more permanent housing within the mainstream rental market, where the living costs are divided among the housemates.





This arrangement allows students to enjoy a sense of independence and flexibility while sharing expenses, making it a popular and practical choice for many.





Weekly rent varies according to location and season.





Flatmate Finders , Flatmates.com.au and Gumtree are just some of the popular share accommodation sites.





Tapping into your community networks and social media groups can be the easiest way to secure a share house, says Sydney-based S M Aminul Islam Wrubel.





Aminul has found that international students are concerned less about quality of life and more about simply surviving the current rental crisis.



Having arrived from Bangladesh as an international student, Aminul runs a Facebook social group to match struggling students with landlords.





He finds many owners are happy to share their homes with students who are concentrating on their studies. For landlords, they create “no issues and no headaches,” he says.



I have a lot of private real estate looking for tenants, and I also have a lot of students looking for accommodation, so I try to connect them. Most of the time, it just works nicely. S M Aminul Islam Wrubel

Aminul strongly encourages new students to join their university’s social groups.





“Of course, other students who were struggling a few months ago to find accommodation, they should also help.”





Check the university noticeboard, he says, and ask for assistance in your language.





“Go and write in your own language ‘, I’m new here; I need help’. Anyone who sees their own language on the board will usually read it to find out what’s happening.”



A front-view shot of a young university student standing proud with a smile, she is wearing casual clothing and looking at the camera. Credit: SolStock/Getty Images

University-owned accommodation

On campus or in close proximity, you can also find several university-owned residential colleges and apartments. University accommodation often provides a very social and supportive option for students.





“I think anyone who hasn’t studied in Australia before should think seriously about university accommodation,” says Professor Sally Wheeler, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International & Corporate) at the Australian National University.



It’s a very good way of meeting new people and integrating yourself into a new environment, but you’re still supported. Professor Sally Wheeler

Residential colleges provide meals, secure private rooms, academic support, and recreational spaces on campus.





“Most universities have one or two residential colleges that are affiliated with the university,” Professor Wheeler says.





“Usually, they have an arrangement with the university about using sporting facilities, for example.”



A diverse group of students in their 20's walking down some steps on campus laughing and talking to each other. Credit: SolStock/Getty Images Costs for a room in a residential college vary significantly between universities. You might pay upwards of $700 per week, but remember; this is all-inclusive.





In contrast, general university accommodation can provide a choice of packages such as fully-catered, part-catered or self-catered accommodation. It’s a cheaper option if you’re willing to live more independently while still benefitting from the facilities and social opportunities.





Universities manage the application process for both types of accommodation. Some guarantee your room when you accept their offer, while others require a separate application before transferring to Australia.





Some universities also manage their own databases for off-campus housing which can be accessed by all current and prospective students.

