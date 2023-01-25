Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
2023 Australians of the Year announced
Local Hero Amar Singh, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt and Senior Australian of the Year Tom Calma at the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards ceremony in Canberra Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS
A woman changing the way people around the world see and appreciate their own bodies; an Indigenous Elder whose life work has been committed to social justice and human rights; a Socceroo inspiring others to forge their own brave future; and a man driven to help all people in need have been named as the 2023 Australians of the Year across four major categories. The annual awards recognise excellence and the Australian spirit, with this year's finalists including humanitarians, activists, musicians, researchers, athletes, and advocates.
