2023 Australians of the Year announced

Local Hero Amar Singh, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt and Senior Australian of the Year Tom Calma at the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards ceremony in Canberra

Local Hero Amar Singh, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt and Senior Australian of the Year Tom Calma at the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards ceremony in Canberra Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

A woman changing the way people around the world see and appreciate their own bodies; an Indigenous Elder whose life work has been committed to social justice and human rights; a Socceroo inspiring others to forge their own brave future; and a man driven to help all people in need have been named as the 2023 Australians of the Year across four major categories. The annual awards recognise excellence and the Australian spirit, with this year's finalists including humanitarians, activists, musicians, researchers, athletes, and advocates.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Some of this year’s Australia Day Honours recipients (SBS) 02.jpg

More women, multicultural and diverse recipients in Australia Day Honours List

Pixelated broken heart on smart phone screens

National push for ways to protect dating app users from abuse

A man playing at a poker machine.

Rise in money spent on poker machines in NSW prompts calls for tougher intervention

ECONOMY STOCK

Don't use social media to reach us, ATO warns