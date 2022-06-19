SBS News In Depth

Australia looks to vaccinate children under 5 for COVID

SBS News In Depth

Virus Outbreak Vaccines Kids

This May 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows production of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP) Source: AP

Published 19 June 2022 at 5:20pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News

COVID-19 vaccinations for children under the age of five in the United States could start as early as this week, pending approval from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Questions are being asked on whether Australia will follow suit.

