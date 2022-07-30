Prime Minister Anthony Albanese delivers a speech to Indigenous leaders, campaigners and advocates gathered at the Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AAP Image/Aaron Bunch) Source: AARON BUNCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 30 July 2022 at 5:50pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has recommend changes to the constitution as Australia takes historic steps towards an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Published 30 July 2022 at 5:50pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Share