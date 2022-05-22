Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese soaks Labor's electoral victory as result becomes clearer

Anthony Albanese has confirmed his first role as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister will be to attend a meeting of Quad leaders in Tokyo, alongside incoming Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Scott Morrison conceded defeat overnight and will step down - leaving the Liberals to elect a new leader - while the party unpacks what went wrong. Other winners emerging from the polls are several independents who toppled key moderate Liberals, and the Greens, who have picked up a record number of lower house seats.

By Krishani Dhanji Tags