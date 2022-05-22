Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese soaks Labor's electoral victory as result becomes clearer
Incoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and new member for Reid, Sally Sitou soak up Labor's electoral victory in Marrickville (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) Source: DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Anthony Albanese has confirmed his first role as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister will be to attend a meeting of Quad leaders in Tokyo, alongside incoming Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Scott Morrison conceded defeat overnight and will step down - leaving the Liberals to elect a new leader - while the party unpacks what went wrong. Other winners emerging from the polls are several independents who toppled key moderate Liberals, and the Greens, who have picked up a record number of lower house seats.
Published 22 May 2022 at 3:12pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Tags
SHARE