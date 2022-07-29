SBS News In Depth

China's President warns the United States over Taiwan.

SBS News In Depth

Congress Semiconductors

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 July 2022 at 6:44pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News

China's President Xi Jinping has told his United States counterpart not to play with fire over the status of Taiwan. Communist Party officials are concerned about a possible visit to Taiwan by the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Published 29 July 2022 at 6:44pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

WELFARE BASICSCARD

Labor moves to revoke cashless debit card

On the Money - Recession (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Why officials are calling a US recession, when it may be in one

Residential school survivor Paul Dixon says he cannot forgive the church, or heal yet (AP).jpg

Pope asks for forgiveness for abuse of Indigenous children in Canada

TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who's been fined for discrediting the Russian army

Anti-war Russian journalist fined