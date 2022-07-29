China's President warns the United States over Taiwan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published 29 July 2022 at 6:44pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
China's President Xi Jinping has told his United States counterpart not to play with fire over the status of Taiwan. Communist Party officials are concerned about a possible visit to Taiwan by the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
