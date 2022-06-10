Common ground and contentious issues: trans-Tasman PMs meet

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (right) shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of a bilateral meeting in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 10, 2022. Source: MARK BAKER/AAPIMAGE
Published 10 June 2022 at 5:26pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News
Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern have met, sharing a love of music and exchanging records before getting down to business.
