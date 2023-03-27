Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Community starters: Korean
Naturalisation certificate of John Corea Source: Supplied / J Song
Australia prides itself on being a multicultural society - but it wasn't always that way. Each new culture that flourished here had to start with one adventurous individual or family who took the plunge and crossed the oceans to reach Australia. In this series, we're trying to find those first pioneers. Episode one tells us the story of John Corea, our candidate for the first Korean person to ever call Australia home.
Share