Cultural diversity missing from Australian boards

New research finds more cultural diversity needed on boards
Published 24 November 2022 at 6:38am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
A huge focus on gender diversity on boards over the past decade has seen a balance achieved across many sectors, according to research by Women on Boards. In contrast, culturally diverse people have been identified as significantly underrepresented on governing bodies
